Pino Picked For Middays Tucson

Krystal Pino is the new Midday Host for 97.5 The Vibe (KSZR-FM). She nearly 20 years of experience to the Cumulus Tucson cluster after stops at a number of stations across Arizona and Colorado.

“We’ve wanted Krystal to be a part of the Vibe team for a long time, and we’re lucky that all the right stars and planets finally aligned so we could get it done,” said Buzz Jackson, PD.

“I am excited to be back under the Cumulus umbrella, as my time at Westwood One was among my favorite! Buzz is a great PD and has always been someone in the industry I trust and admire. I have missed my Tucson listeners and cannot wait to find a vibe in middays for 97.5!“