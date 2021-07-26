New Birmingham Morning Show

103.7 The Q (WQEN) has a new morning show. ‘Alabama in the Morning’ is hosted by two Birmingham natives; Alabama Cole and DJ New Era.

“Both Alabama and DJ New Era have worked incredibly hard to prepare for this opportunity,” said Dino Conrad, PD. “I couldn’t be more excited for these two and what we’re building in Birmingham!”

The hosts both have ties to iHeartMedia. Cole has worked at iHeart stations in Chicago and Seattle. DJ New Era is also heard on sister station 104.1 The Beat in Birmingham, and Hot 105.7 in Montgomery.