Here Are The Medallas de Cortez Finalists

The Hispanic Radio Conference has named the finalist for the 2021 Medallas de Cortez finalists. While only seven will carry home the prestigious award; there are 42 finalists on the list.

The Medallas de Cortez awards are named in honor of Raoul Cortez, founder of KCOR-AM 1350 in San Antonio, TX. Founded in 1946, it is the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States.

You can view the full list of finalists for the 2021 Medallas de Cortez Here.

The awards will be presented at the conference on September 22 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami and are sponsored by vCreative.

Conference information and registration can be found Here.