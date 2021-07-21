House Passes Media Diversity Act

The House of Representatives has passed H.R. 1754, which, if approved by the Senate and signed by President Biden would amend the Communications Act of 1934 to require the FCC to consider market entry barriers for socially disadvantaged individuals in the media industry.

The NAB supports the legislation. On the topic of diversity, The NAB also said it supports additional legislation championed by Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) and Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) reinstating the tax certificate program to create new opportunities for diverse voices to own local radio and TV stations.

The tax certificate program would provide a tax incentive to those who sold their majority interest in a broadcast station to minorities. The program was previously implemented by the Federal Communications Commission in 1978 and increased minority ownership in broadcast stations by more than 550 percent before its repeal in 1995.