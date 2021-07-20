Kaliner Joins The WBT Team

Radio One and News Talk WBT AM/FM in Charlotte have hired radio and podcast veteran Pete Kaliner to host a daily talk show from 12 PM to 3PM.

Kaliner spent the better part of the past decade hosting afternoon drive at WWNC in Asheville, and producing a daily news-based podcast about national and state issues.

Earlier in his career, Kaliner spent twelve years as a news reporter with WBT.

“For three decades, ‘Noon to 3’ has been synonymous with an icon that is irreplaceable,” said Marsha Landess, Regional Vice President and Market Manager for Radio-One Charlotte. “We know that no one will ever replace Rush, and we’re not attempting to replace him. Bringing Pete Kaliner back to WBT represents our commitment to serving this community by utilizing his decades of experience in covering national issues and how they affect us here. We are excited by the future that having Pete on this team brings.”

“Returning to WBT is somewhat surreal, as it has been such a huge part of my life. Being a part of WBT for all those years meant being a part of Charlotte’s unique and inspiring story. WBT and Charlotte are inextricably connected by a century of history. I am sincerely humbled and honored to be entrusted to help contribute to the next chapters,” said Kaliner.