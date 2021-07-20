IAB Announces Fall Event

The IAB’s 2021 Fall event, scheduled for mid-September will include the IAB’s Podcast Upfront September 9th and 10th and include video, privacy and data presentations the following week. Here’s what’s in store for podcasters.

September 9th and 10th will be the 2021 IAB Podcast Upfront Fall, an invitation-only event for brand marketers and media buyers to preview the latest in podcast programming and partnership opportunities from the most recognized names in audio.

Current confirmed presenters include:

· Acast

· Adonde Media

· AdvertiseCast

· The Atlantic

· Audacy’s Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios, and Podcorn

· Chartable – Insights Presenter

· Kerning Cultures

· LAist Studios

· NPR

· Osiris Media

· Podsights – Insights Presenter

· Sony Music Entertainment

· TransUnion – Insights Presenter

· WarnerMedia

· WBUR

“Podcasting is experiencing a golden age of creativity, fueling continued audience growth and tech investment. At the same time, advertisers are seeking more scalable ways to engage these audiences, leveraging dynamic ad insertion, more agile messaging and reporting, all of which are helping to move the medium into the mainstream of digital advertising,” said Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB.

IAB will release its first-ever Audio Landscape report on September 9, with powerful insights into consumption trends, ad spend patterns, plus an overview of evolving buying strategies, creative innovation, and measurement.