Michigan Hall Welcomes Maurer

WSGW Operations Manager Dave Maurer is being inducted into the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Dave began his radio career in1967 as an announcer with WIDG Radio in St. Ignace. Not long after, he was hired as News Director at WXOX. In 1977, he was promoted to General Manager. He moved to WSGW in 1979, where through today, he has held various positions. He is currently Operations Manager for the 5-station Alpha Saginaw cluster, Content Director for both 100.5 and 790 Newsradio WSGW, and for the past 42 years, morning show anchor.

Among his notable achievements: Dave and his news team were named AP Station of the Year for 25 consecutive years; in 2005, he received the Michigan AP Lifetime Achievement Award; and in 2016, he was named a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International for his coverage and contributions to humanitarian causes in Northeast Michigan. Under his leadership, WSGW was awarded the 2020 NAB Crystal Award for Community Service and the 2020 NAB Service to America Award for the Sharing Hope Radiothon.