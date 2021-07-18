Elder Not Listed as Candidate

The state of California released the list of 41 candidates running in the recall of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. Former Salem syndicated host Larry Elder was not on that list. The Republican Conservative announced he was running July 12th.

Here’s a statement from the Elder campaign we obtained: “We turned in valid voter signatures to the Registrar of Voters in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Riverside County, and the required documents to the Secretary of State’s office. As we’ve noted, the list of candidates released by the Secretary of State office Saturday night is not the final certified list. Our assumption is that the Secretary of State has not added up the signatures from the three counties, and we expect resolution Monday morning.”