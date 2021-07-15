Alliance Celebrates 70th

The Alliance for Women in Media is celebrating the organization’s 70th anniversary, with the launch of a Voices of Courage digital tapestry, a commemorative logo and a social media campaign.

Since its inception in 1951, AWM, originally known as American Women in Radio and Television, has been committed to inspiring, educating, celebrating accomplishments and expanding networks of women across all segments of media.

“The Alliance for Women in Media was founded by courageous women 70 years ago and has been led by courageous women (and men) ever since. It is fitting that we are celebrating 70 years of courage in tandem with recognizing the unparalleled determination and bravery shown by frontline journalists over the last year through the 46th Annual Gracie Awards,” said Becky Brooks, President, AWM/F. “This marks an important year in our organization’s history, and we are committed to supporting and advancing women in media for another 70 years.”