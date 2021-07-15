Digital Partner For Texas Radio HoF

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame has partnered with Made in Texas Radio as its official broadcast partner. The agreement has MITR providing on-air support for the Hall of Fame and creating shared revenue opportunities.

“Made in Texas Radio provides the perfect communication vehicle for our message,“ said Douglas Harris, Executive Director. “The commitment that Program Director Keegan Lucas and his MITR team have made to the spirit of Texas music matches the passion of our inductees, several of whom regularly appear on its airwaves.”

The partnership starts on July 20, with the announcement of the 2021 Hall of Fame class.