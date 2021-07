InTown Media has launched a new podcast called Media Insultant. The 15-minute twice weekly show, hosted by Jackson Weaver and Keith Samuels, offers up their opinions about issues and the people in media, including radio, TV, digital, streaming, and print.

A video version is available on YouTube. Audio podcasts are available on all the standard platforms, Apple, TuneIn, Google, etc. New episodes drop each Tuesday and Thursday.