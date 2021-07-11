Lopez Leaving Miami Station

Lucy Lopez says after more than two decades on Power 96 in Miami she’s leaving the station. She posted to Instagram that Audacy is making changes to the station and it’s time for her to move on. The Miami Herald has all the details HERE.
