KBLA Names VP Of Sales

Otis Warren is the new Vice President of Sales for the new talk radio station, KBLA Talk 1580 in Los Angeles. Tavis Smiley put the station on the air Juneteenth 2021 billing it as an “Unapologetically Progressive” talk station for the African American listening audience.

“I’m a radio guy and I am looking forward to being a part of the KBLA Talk 1580 family,” said Warren. “I respect what Tavis is trying to accomplish with KBLA Talk 1580 as a Black-owned and operated radio station for the sophisticated African American listening audience. I think it is something that is long overdue.”

“We are extremely excited to land Otis to lead our sales efforts. He is radio smart, media savvy and strategically sound,” said Elston Howard Butler, President/GM. “His work ethic and integrity are the ideal match for Smiley Audio Media.”

KBLA 1580 AM is the original home of the iconic hip hop station KDAY. At 50,000 watts, day and night, KBLA serves a coverage area of nearly 12 million listeners.