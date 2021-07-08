Audacy Beefing Up Newsrooms

Audacy is set to launch a new centralized digital team dedicated to news and add over 50 journalists in eight of its newsrooms across the country.

In a Wednesday press release, the company said the “multi-platform focus, will allow the company to offer more original digital news content as well as in-depth reporting to complement breaking news broadcast coverage.”

“The past year has underscored the crucial role of journalism and the demand for trusted quality content has never been higher,” said Jeff Sottolano, EVP Programming. “Audacy’s local news brands have been delivering on-demand news and information for decades and are now poised to build on that foundation. While other news organizations are downsizing, this further investment will allow us to leverage the credibility of our news brands to expand our reach and engagement while continuing to deliver the premier coverage our audience is accustomed to and relies on.”

The changes will also see the launch of original longform podcasts from local news brands; an original national weekly podcast that highlights the most pressing story of the week and draws on reporting and interview content from across the Audacy network of news brands.