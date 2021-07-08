Honors For Heidi Raphael

The Chief Communications Officer of the Beasley Media Group, Heidi Raphael, is being honored by The Buffalo Broadcasters Association. She is the recipient of the Buffalo Bob Smith award.

Raphael is a Western New York native who worked for WECK-AM, WGR-AM, WHTT-FM and WGRF-FM; early in her broadcast career. She has held positions on a variety of broadcast industry boards including NAB Radio Board of Directors, and Alliance for Women in Media. She has been recognized by Radio Ink, for a number of years, as one of the ‘Most Influential Women in Radio’.

Also joining the BBA’s Hall of Fame this year is Eileen Buckley. Her 35 year career in radio includes anchor and reporter positions at WBFO, WBUF, WBEN, WGR and other Western New York radio stations. She is currently Senior Reporter at WKBW-TV in Buffalo. She is a recipient of an Edward R. Murrow award along with numerous awards from the NYS Associated Press Broadcasters and the Public Radio News Directors Association.

The women will be honored at the BBA Hall of Fame dinner in November.