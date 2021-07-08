Directing Revenue To Minority Owned Broadcasters

Havas Media Group has launched “BIPOC Media Connections,” a program designed to help advertisers direct more revenue to support Black-owned and Hispanic-owned radio stations across the United States.

With more than 180 minority-owned radio stations participating, including those represented by Katz Media Group and Gen Media Partners, the goal of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Media Connections is to help marketers reach millions of Black and Hispanic American consumers.

In a press release announcing the new program Havas said “The offering gives advertisers a more efficient way to access and place buys on Black and Hispanic-owned stations at scale with the ability to customize delivery based on specific marketing needs.”

Katz Media Group CEO Mark Gray said radio has a very powerful and meaningful connection in the Black and Hispanic communities it serves. “We are proud to support long-time partner Havas and amplify this important program dedicated to making it more efficient for advertisers to invest on minority-owned radio stations nationwide.”

Gen Media partners CEO Kevin Garrity added, “The opportunity to make it easier for advertisers and their agencies to place buys on the minority-owned radio stations that Gen Media Partners represents is a win for everybody. Havas has shown great leadership with this initiative that targets the often underserved Black and Hispanic communities.”