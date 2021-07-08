Broadcast Camp Gets National TV Spotlight

Radio & TV personality Sam Alex’s media masterclass Camp Broadcast was featured on ABC’s GMA3. The network also interviewed two of his campers from last summer who are now working in the industry. Camp Broadcast will be in Chicago next week.
Radio & TV personality Sam Alex’s media masterclass Camp Broadcast was featured on ABC’s GMA3. The network also interviewed two of his campers from last summer who are now working in the industry. Camp Broadcast will be in Chicago next week.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.