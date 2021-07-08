Schemmel Joins KFKA To Call UNC Games

Jerry Schemmel, former radio play-by-play voice of the Colorado Rockies and Denver Nuggets, will become the new radio voice of the University of Northern Colorado Bears football and men’s basketball team. KFKA is the voice of UNC football and men’s basketball and features Bears talk on several of its local sports and entertainment programs.

“I am tremendously excited about this opportunity with UNC Football and Basketball and KFKA!” Schemmel said on his return to play-by-play duties. “I am so looking forward to getting back to doing play by play, something I’ve missed terribly since being let go from my duties with the Rockies. I can’t wait to get going.”

Schemmel spent 20 season in the NBA (two with Minnesota and eighteen with Denver) , and ten seasons in Major League Baseball with the Rockies. He has also become well known in the cyclist community as he owns five Colorado records and has road across the United States three times.

“I want to thank Dan Caplis for giving me the flexibility to take on this broadcasting opportunity.” Schemmel added. “It will be a challenge to juggle a full-time law practice with a college football and basketball schedule but I intend to do my very best to make it happen.”

Schemmel will also host a weekly coaches show and additional Bears programming on KFKA throughout the seasons.