MIW Mentorship Announced

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio group and MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Music), have announced their Elevating Women in Audio: MIW & BDSradio Mentorship. This is MIW’s fourth annual mentorship opportunity designed specifically for women in music programming.

The ‘Elevating Women in Audio: MIW & BDSradio Mentorship’ program is a year-long experience that provides greater opportunities for women interested in management positions in audio, and involves personalized conversations with the best programming minds in the business to help advance a career within the radio/audio industry. In addition, the program will give the mentee the chance to attend Radio Show 2021 this October in Las Vegas, the premier event for the audio community.

The mentorship is available to one female brand manager, content/program director, assistant program director, and/or music director from any U.S. based music format. Applications are open now and are being accepted here through August 5th, 2021.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “Year after year, MIW’s Gender Analysis Study shows particular weakness in programming/content opportunities for women. The MRC Data team is to be commended, and thanked, for stepping up with a solution to this on-going issue. This mentorship has consistently identified rock stars and we’re eager to work with our next mentee, and grateful for MRC Data’s continued support.”

“It is an honor to co-sponsor the fourth annual MIW-MRC Data mentoring program,” added Haley Jones, Head of Independents/Director of Radio for MRC Data. “As we reimagine our industry, now more than ever, we are passionate about championing and elevating women in audio. It’s awe-inspiring to see firsthand the impact it has had on past mentees as they advance their careers.”

For more information on MIW and the Elevating Women in Radio: MIW-BDS Radio Mentorship program, visit www.radioMIW.com.