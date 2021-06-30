Saying Goodbye At WFAN

Today is Mark Chernoff’s last day as Program Director at WFAN. The long-time programmer is being honored as the station unveiled ‘The Mark Chernoff WFAN Newsroom’.

The plaque was unveiled by: (top left to right) Craig Carton, Mark Chernoff, Al Dukes, Eddie Scozzare; (bottom left to right) Boomer Esiason, Jerry Recco, Chris Oliviero.

The plaque reads: “Program Director 1993-2021. Influenced the sound of New York sports over four decades while nurturing the careers of many who traveled this space. Dedicated June 30th, 2021.”

Audacy has named Spike Eskin VP of Programming for WFAN in New York City. Eskin will move to The Big Apple from Philadelphia where he was PD for SportsRadio WIP. He’ll take over for Mark Chernoff on July 1st.