Investigative Pod Focuses On Britney

‘Toxic: The Britney Spears Story’ delves into the controversy surrounding how the pop stars rights and finances are being controlled. The Witness Docs unit of Stitcher produced the series that launches July 7.

In 2017, comedians Tess Barker and Babs Gray launched their comedy podcast Britney’s Gram. Each week they’d take a light-hearted look into Britney Spears’ cryptic Instagram posts. The more they examined the posts, the more curious they became about the machinations limiting Britney’s rights and finances. That resulted in a year long investigation into the controversial conservatorship that gives her father complete control of her career and finances, and the movement of fans trying to end it.

The hosts bring exclusive sources to the mic and sift through the conspiracies and truths about the conservatorship system that go way beyond Britney.