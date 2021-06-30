Townsquare Combining Teams

Townsquare has announced longtime Digital Leader Jared Willig has been appointed Chief Content Officer, overseeing content across all 322 Townsquare radio stations, 350 local websites and mobile apps and national Music & Entertainment brands XXL Magazine, Taste Of Country, Loudwire, Ultimate Classic Rock, ScreenCrush, and PopCrush.

Willig has been with Townsquare for over 10 years. He will also continue to oversee AMPED, the monetization of the Digital platforms of the company’s owned and operated local and national brands.

Townsquare radio programming head Kurt Johnson expands his role across all mediums to become SVP, Content and Programming, while continuing to lead the company’s music industry relations.

Jackie Corley, who had been overseeing Townsquare’s Digital Content team, also grabs more responsibility to become the VP of Local Content and Programming.

Townsquare COO – Local Media, Erik Hellum said, “Given Townsquare’s multi-platform approach to entertaining and informing our audiences and our communities, we will no longer have separate central teams for broadcast and digital content, but rather one incredibly talented content team led by Jared, Kurt and Jackie. With such a talented leadership team, it’s good to be us!”