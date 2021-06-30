Stern Outrage

SiriusXM host Howard Stern said on his show this week that his new deal with the Satellite company allows him to take summers off. As a result, those who pay the fee for Stern’s show, will hear reruns until September after this week. Fans are none too happy.
Stern, who’s been broadcasting from home since the pandemic hit, signed a new 5-year deal worth a reported $500 million at the end of 2020.
Fans on a Reddit page voiced their outrage. One wrote: “At this point I think I still listen because of how long I have been listening to this show. It is time to cut the cord. Howard is tired and doesn’t give a shit about his fans anymore. It is time for him to call it a career.”
By Wednesday morning there were well over 500 comments on the page. Another fan wrote, “He doesn’t care about you, he doesn’t care about me. He clearly doesn’t care about the quality of his show. He cares about money, and that’s it.”
Over time the show has steadily gotten shorter. It once began at 6AM but for years has been starting at 7AM. There is also no Friday show. Stern is in his 16th year with SiriusXM.
In addition to his New York City home, the 67-year old Stern and his wife Beth have a home in The Hamptons on Long Island.
I Think it’s great! Though I feel for the fans and their lack of Stern in the summer, I’ll bet they would sing a different tune if he had decided to stop all together.
What people don’t realize or think about is that these hosts wake up at 3 am daily five days a week, and don’t take lots of time off. Howard, and most other hosts, devote their lives to their audiences.
Howard may have weighed retirement vs summers off, so the fans get him a few more years before retirement. It’s a good alternative for the fans and a good compromise for Howard.
And kudos for pulling off a great deal like that. It’s great to be in such a position. Congratulations. Now he can take time off and go painting ( with me?) .
This is not a Howard Stern problem. This is a problem for the conventional (or “terrestrial”) radio station industry.
Station owners in market after market have simply failed to come up with content/personalities that are more compelling — not more vulgar, but more compelling- to listen to, than Howard Stern. If they had, Stern would be a non-story ladies and gentlemen.
That is the reality of the situation. …Debate this reality, as you will.
And sadly, the big bohemiths like iHeart, Audacious , Beasley and others refuse to invest significant money in new personalities, and bring them along. As long-term morning personalities retire now, they are replaced with low cost “personalities.”
As for the other dayparts, from which morning personalities often came from, you cannot “promote” to the morning show, voice tracking. “Succession plans” no longer exist.
In fact, there is “no plan” at the bohemiths now, except continued debt servicing and executive compensation. And the periodic continued layoffs.
This just in….there’s no Thursday show, either. The show airs live Mon.-Wed. Ready, fire, aim Radio Ink.
If Howard had revealed this when he re-upped it would have gone down a lot easier. What’next? Two days a week live? BW