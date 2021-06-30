Stern Outrage

SiriusXM host Howard Stern said on his show this week that his new deal with the Satellite company allows him to take summers off. As a result, those who pay the fee for Stern’s show, will hear reruns until September after this week. Fans are none too happy.

Stern, who’s been broadcasting from home since the pandemic hit, signed a new 5-year deal worth a reported $500 million at the end of 2020.

Fans on a Reddit page voiced their outrage. One wrote: “At this point I think I still listen because of how long I have been listening to this show. It is time to cut the cord. Howard is tired and doesn’t give a shit about his fans anymore. It is time for him to call it a career.”

By Wednesday morning there were well over 500 comments on the page. Another fan wrote, “He doesn’t care about you, he doesn’t care about me. He clearly doesn’t care about the quality of his show. He cares about money, and that’s it.”

Over time the show has steadily gotten shorter. It once began at 6AM but for years has been starting at 7AM. There is also no Friday show. Stern is in his 16th year with SiriusXM.

In addition to his New York City home, the 67-year old Stern and his wife Beth have a home in The Hamptons on Long Island.