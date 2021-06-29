Mass Broadcasters HoF Induction Set

Six radio broadcasters will be joining the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is set for September 30 at the Boston/Qunicy Marriott Hotel.

Selected as 2021 Hall of Fame inductees are: ‘Bax and O’Brien’, WAQY Rock 102 Springfield Radio morning team of Michael Baxendale and John O’Brien; WCRB Classical 99.5 Boston morning program host Laura Carlo; Eric Jackson ‘The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio’ WGBH 89.7 Radio; ESPN’s award-winning former Boston Red Sox play-by-play commentator Sean McDonough; and Nancy Quill, WMJX, Boston, Magic 106.7.

The full list of inductees can be viewed Here.