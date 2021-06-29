MIW Honors DeDe McGuire

DeDe McGuire, host of syndicated ‘DeDe In The Morning’ show is the winner of the Mentoring and Inspiring Women In Radio Airblazer Award. The award recognizes McGuire’s dedication and contributions to the broadcast industry and the communities she serves.

“What a joy to celebrate DeDe and her many accomplishments,” said Ruth Presslaff, MIW Board President. “Her non-stop work in radio is impressive enough, but it’s her support of so many organizations, and her commitment to mentoring that makes her so special, and so deserving of this award.”

MIW Airblazer Award stems from an alliance formed in 2015 between MIW and Morning Show Bootcamp. The recipient is carefully selected, as is tradition, by the prior year’s winner. Last years winner was Angela Yee, host of ‘The Breakfast Club’.

“DeDe is a woman I admire because she excels as a rarity in this industry: a black woman leading a nationally syndicated morning show.” said Yee. “I love that she is not only an inspiration, with her tremendous talent and work ethic, but she is also effortlessly beautiful inside and out.”