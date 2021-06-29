George Noory For The Long-Term

The host of ‘Coast to Coast AM’, George Noory, has signed a long-term agreement with Premier Networks. The overnight program is heard on more than 640 stations nationwide.

“I can’t express how delighted I am that we have extended our agreement well into this decade,” said Noory. “As I enter my 18th year as host of this incredible show, Coast to Coast AM, I look forward to the future. We’re experiencing incredible times and we’ll be there nightly, bringing the best stories and guests to our audience.”

“Coast to Coast AM continues to be an overnight powerhouse for our partners, and it’s a credit to George’s dedication to the program and his audience,” said Julie Talbott, President Premiere Networks. “For the past 18 years, he has brought passion and enthusiasm to the program every night, and we couldn’t be happier to extend our successful partnership.”