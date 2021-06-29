Eleven More Reps Sign LRFA

On the heels of the proposed American Music Freedom Act by Representatives Ted Deutch and Darrell Issa, the NAB announced Monday that 11 more members of the House of Representatives have signed on to the Local Radio Freedom Act. Radio needs 100 more signatures.

With 535 total members of Congress (435 in the House and 100 in The Senate), Radio has a head start on Deutch and Issa’s plan to hit stations with a royalty fee. The Local Radio Freedom Act which the NAB has to start over with with every new Congress already has a total of 167 signatures, 149 in the House and 18 in the Senate. The magic number is 268.

Deutch and Issa’s proposed legislation would require radio’s biggest companies to pay royalties for playing music on their stations. Smaller stations would pay a flat fee.

The LRFA is a resolution in opposition of any new performance royalties on radio for music airplay. It’s important for managers to explain to their representatives in Congress what the LRFA is all about and encourage them to sign on. The NAB can’t do it all.