The Score Collects Stadium Full of Cash

$650,000 was raised for Athletes for Justice’s Austin Harvest food mart project as part of 670 The Score’s “What About Chicago Radiothon.” The 24-hour event directly benefited former Chicago Bear Sam Acho’s organization and its mission to erase a food desert and build a permanent facility that can fully service those in need.

Austin Harvest is in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago and was originally a pop–up food mart that was a converted liquor store. The mart addressed a food desert in the city and was staffed as an after-school program three days a week by local kids.

“I’m so incredibly proud of our team for rallying together and using our platform to support a great cause with Athletes for Justice,” said Rachel Williamson, Regional President and Market Manager, Audacy Chicago. “We are also so appreciative to our partners’ generous donations and our selfless listeners who rose to the occasion to support the mission.”

“What a tremendous 24 hours,” said Mitch Rosen, Brand Manager, 670 The Score. “The Score asked and the audience delivered for Austin Harvest to build a permanent food mart. I can’t thank our dedicated listeners, our score team, Danny Parkins who led all of us, and Sam Acho enough. We’re so proud to help support a great cause. Thank you, Chicago.”

“This radiothon was a dream come true,” said Sam Acho, Founder and President, Athletes for Justice. “Over 4,000 individuals gave, over $600,000 raised, and we’re just getting started. I love y’all. This is just the beginning.”

“That’s the Chicago that I know and love,” said Danny Parkins, afternoon show host, 670 The Score. “We saw a problem and helped to solve. So, when people ask ‘what about Chicago?’ I want people to tell them the story of Austin Harvest, Sam Acho and 670 The Score. Thank you to everyone who donated and helped us erase a food desert and fund the construction of a permanent facility for Austin Harvest.”

“What About Chicago Radiothon” was broadcast live on 670 The Score for 24 hours from June 23 to June 24. Hosted by Danny Parkins, the event featured 670 The Score talent, representatives from Athletes for Justice and Austin Harvest, and welcomed special guests, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Chicago Bears owner George McCaskey.