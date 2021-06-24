Beasley Boston Banks $27K For Kids

Beasley Media Group’s 98.5/The Sports Hub’s 10th Annual “Who’s Your Caddy?” Classic charity golf tournament raised more than $27,000 to benefit the Pediatric Advanced Care Team Unit at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Afternoon Drive Personality Tony Massarotti created the original event in memory of his nephew who was cared for by the P.A.C.T. Unit.

Pictured here: Afternoon 98.5 The Sports Hub Afternoon Drive host Tony Massarotti, Chris L. and Erika O. from Coca Cola Beverages Northeast and The Sports Hub Golf Club Host Hardy.