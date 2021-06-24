Weber named D.O.S. for Hubbard Chicago

Hubbard Chicago has promoted veteran sales manager Mary Eileen Weber to Managing Director of Sales for the Chicago cluster. Most recently, Weber was Senior Director of Sales and Strategy for 2060 Digital Chicago. She will now be responsible for revenue for WTMX, WDRV, WSHE and 2060 Digital.

“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to expand upon my responsibilities at Hubbard Chicago.” said Weber. “It is our goal to be a trusted marketing partner to our clients and to help them build their business. I am excited for what the future holds and lucky to be a part of this team.”

Hubbard Radio Chicago Vice President and Market Manager Jeff England is equally delighted “Mary Eileen’s collaborative nature, leadership skills, market knowledge, and combination of Broadcast and Digital skills uniquely qualify her to lead our Sales efforts now and into the future. Our staff, advertisers, listeners, and community will be well served by Mary Eileen’s experience and strategic vision.”