Patriots Partnership With WEEI Extended

Audacy and the New England Patriots have signed a a multi-year extension to their broadcast partnership. The partnership between WEEI and the Patriots began in 1995.

“We’re delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with the New England Patriots and continue giving Patriots fans exclusive access to their favorite team every week,” said Tim Clarke, SVP/MM, Audacy Boston. “We look forward to Coach Belichick and multiple veteran leaders providing perspective and game analysis that only they can share every week on WEEI.”

The agreement includes the exclusive continuation of ‘Patriots Monday’ and ‘Patriots Friday’ programming, headlined by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots players.

“For more than a quarter century, Boston sports fans have followed the Patriots on WEEI,” said Murray Kohl, VP Sales, New England Patriots. “We are happy to extend our partnership and continue to provide exclusive access to interviews with Coach Belichick and many of our star players.”