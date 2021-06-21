Three For The Fourth From ABC

ABC Audio will provide three specials to affiliates for use over the July 4th weekend. The programs include including an ABC News special on how Americans are having fun this summer, a rock and classics special presented by Speakeasy, and a happy hour hosted by country music star Chase Rice.

‘Press Play’ is hosted by entertainment correspondent Jason Nathanson. The three-hour special delves into how Americans are having fun this summer as the country begins to reopen. Nathanson, with other correspondents, explore how people are entertaining themselves through the shows they’re watching, the music they’re listening to and the activities they’re doing.

‘Forty on the Fourth’ presented by Speakeasy and hosted by ABC Audio’s Matt Wolfe, spotlights music from iconic and influential albums turning 40 this year. The featured albums and music were released in 1981.

‘Front & Center’s Fourth Of July Happy Hour‘ is hosted by country star Chase Rice pays tribute to some of country music’s greatest drinking songs.