More Wally on The WAY

Way Media has secured The Wally Show to a new multi-year deal for it’s Contemporary Christian Music network. Wally recently celebrated his fourteenth year with WayFM, where he’s hosted morning drive since 2011.

“Wally brings a unique style and believability to the CCM format. His energy and passion for WayFM’s ministry is unmatched, and we’re proud to extend this relationship with The Wally Show and our audience for years to come,” said Ron Harrell, VP/Brand and Content.

Wally leads The Wally Show with co-host Betty Rock and producer Gavin from WayFM’s network studios in Franklin, TN where they create the morning show and the daily “Aftercast” podcast.

“I’m thankful to be at a place that gets my sense of humor and also allows me to challenge people’s perspectives on a daily basis. WayFM has always been the best place to do that in this format,” added Wally.

WayFM reaches nearly 100 US cities on FM stations it owns and operates in markets that include Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Portland, Nashville, West Palm Beach, Louisville, Ft. Myers, Charleston, SC, Birmingham and Huntsville, AL, and digital properties that include www.waynation.com and www.wayfm.com.