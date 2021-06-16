Salem Targets Young Demo With New Venture

The Salem Media Group sales division, Salem Media Representatives, has formed the Salem Influencer Network. The venture is focused on connecting brands with the 18-34 generation with leading Christian social media influencers.

“For years, Salem Media Representatives has been helping our advertising clients reach Christian and politically conservative consumers through multi-media advertising campaigns. A frequent request for our clients is to bring them more influencers,” said Mike Reed, SVP SMR. “Over the last few years, we’ve been meeting the leading Christian YouTubers and Instagrammers who told us they needed representation they could trust to present them to major brands.

Influencer marketing is one of the fastest growing areas in the advertising world, according to Sarah Bolton, Advertiser Perceptions VP/Business Intelligence. “In 2020, Influencers and paid content took the biggest share of digital ad budgets (20 percent) according to Business Inside Intelligence based on Mediakix data, by 2022, brands are expected to spend $15 billion in influencer marketing.”