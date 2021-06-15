Transplant Recipient Giving Back

There are 107,000 people listed on the National Organ Transplant list. John Hunt, President/CEO I-News Radio Network wants people to know how important it is to be an organ donor.

Hunt had a heart transplant in May of 2019. His way of giving back is to report for 107 consecutive hours on the Washington DC based network. He started his marathon at 5 AM Monday, June14 and will continue it through 6 PM Friday, June 18.

By being an organ donor people can save up to eight lives with the life-saving gift. You can learn more Here.

The I-News Radio Network bills itself as a “Centrist” network. It is distributed nationwide by The Sun Broadcast Group.

The broadcast event will be presented to the Guinness Book Of World Records for consideration.