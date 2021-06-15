Fox News/Apple Launch Subscription Content

Fox News Media’s radio and podcast division is working with Apple Podcasts to launch a new subscription-based content channel. Fox News Podcasts+ will offer exclusive content along with commercial-free episodes of the Fox News Podcasts portfolio.

Subscribers will have access to exclusive content including seasonal Fox News Investigates specials, bonus shows from major political events, and special long-form podcasts encompassing faith, history, documentaries and true crime. Fox News Podcasts+ will also provide subscribers with commercial-free access to the platform’s nearly 40 original podcasts hosted by network