Doubleday Joins Federal News Network

Justin Doubleday has been hired by the Federal News Network as a Senior Technology Reporter. Doubleday most recently was Senior Technology Reporter for Inside Defense.

“We are so incredibly excited to welcome Justin to the Federal News Network team. His expertise specifically in technology and national security will be a huge asset to our organization,” said Joel Oxley, GM WTOP & Federal News Network. “The addition of our new reporter will further contribute to our goal of being the go-to source of federal news for employees and contractors and is a testament to the incredible work our team has been doing.”