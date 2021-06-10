Alabama Promotion For Alquist

Ann Alquist, a public radio journalist who has managed newsroom operations in Alaska, St. Louis, Maine and Rhode Island, was named executive director and GM of WBHM 90.3 FM – NPR News for the heart of Alabama on Tuesday.

Alquist will direct the newsroom operations and strategic plan of the station, a listener-supported service of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Gulf States Newsroom, UAB announced.

She was most recently assistant general manager at The Public’s Radio 89.3 FM in Providence, R.I. While there, she took a role as director of community engagement for America Amplified: Election 2020, where she worked with eight public radio journalism collaboratives to support coverage with voter engagement.

Previously, Alquist was audience engagement manager at the Bangor Daily News in Maine, executive director of KDHX Community Media in St. Louis, Mo., director of membership at Alaska Public Media and director of radio engagement for the National Center for Media Engagement.