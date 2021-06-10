Doug Stephan. Still Going, Still Growing

Doug Stephan has added 7 more stations to his long-time radio roster of stations, including KTLR/ Oklahoma City. WCAP/Lowell, Mass, KUJ AM and FM/Walla Walla Washington. WKCT AM and FM/ Bowling Green, Kentucky and KLID AM/Poplar Bluff, Kentucky.

Doug Stephan’s daily show, hosted by Stephan and Co-Hosts Jen Horn and Victoria Keelan, along with Jai Kershner anchoring the daily What’s Trending Report, now has over 325 affiliates nationwide.

Stephan said “It’s exciting to see the show continue to grow after all these years. We welcome these new stations to a new and different way to start their day.”