Ryan Gets More To Do

Magnum Broadcasting has promoted Patrick Ryan from GM of WEEO-FM in Chambersburg, PA and Hagerstown, MD to Vice-President. Ryan will now oversee programming for Magnum’s four properties from the Florida Keys to Pennsylvania and continue to manage daily operations in the Pennsylvania market.

According to Magnum Broadcasting President, Michael Stapleford, “Pat has been an instrumental part of the growth of Magnum Broadcasting even before he assumed his role as GM of our Georgia properties years ago. Ever since we first managed WKLL-FM, Utica, NY in the early 90’s as GM and PD, Pat has been a close and trusted friend, consultant and one of the most talented radio professionals I have met. He has again excelled as he built WEEO-FM to become a major contender in it’s market. The recognition this promotion brings and the appreciation it shows is thoroughly deserved by Pat. Meanwhile, Magnum Broadcasting has aligned itself with top broadcast professionals as we position ourselves to excel and grow in a very challenging and ever-changing industry and environment.” Stapleford said.

Magnum Broadcasting owns and operates Newstalk 103.7/WEEO-FM, Chambersburg, PA/Hagerstown, MD/Waynesboro, PA, Keystalk 96.9/WKEZ-FM, Tavernier, FL, Keystalk 102.5/WPIK-FM, Summerland Key, FL and Party 105.7/WGAY-FM, Sugarloaf Key, FL.