Premiere’s Conservative syndicated personality Ben Ferguson will make an appearance on FOX News Channel’s Outnumbered today at 12 p.m. ET. Ferguson will discuss the latest news stories and headlines for an hour with hosts, Harris Faulkner, Emily Compagno, Kayleigh McEnany and Kennedy.

Ben Ferguson is host of the Premiere Networks-syndicated weekend radio program. Ferguson also hosts the “Ben Ferguson Podcast.”