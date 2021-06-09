Ted Stryker Leaving Mornings At KROQ

Radio vet Ted Stryker went to Twitter to announce he is leaving the morning show at Alternative 106.7 KROQ. Stryker has spent 22 years at the Audacy (formerly CBS Radio) station.

“After more than 22 years at KROQ, I can proudly say with infinite gratitude that I will be leaving my full time position and stepping away from Stryker and Klein,” Tweeted Stryker. “What’s next for me? I’ve got a lot of things planned on the horizon (stay tuned). In the meantime, my Out of Order show will continue to air on weekends on KROQ and around the country. I’ll also be filling in on the station when needed. The love and support that I’ve gotten from this community over so many years have meant and continue to mean the world to me. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your world.”

Stryker and partner Klein were transplanted into morning drive from their afternoon slot in March of 2020. The show has been a syndicated Audacy product since September 2020 on: Alt 96.5 KRBZ Kansas City, Alt 103.7 KVIL Dallas, and Alt 105.3 KITS San Francisco.