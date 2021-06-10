Apple Podcasts Resets Subscription Launch

Apple has now announced that it is launching its new Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform next week. An e-mail was sent out to podcasters Wednesday, stating that “subscriptions and channels in the Apple Podcasts application will go live on June 15.”

The services was originally set to launch in May, but Apple delayed the rollout. The company said it wanted to “ensure the best experience for creators and listeners.”

Podcasters have been complaining about Apple Podcasts for weeks. The service has been slow to update show uploads and podcast connect site had been down for days giving users the impression that Apple doesn’t really care about podcasting because it’s such a small division of the company.