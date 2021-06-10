SAG-FTRA Claims WNYC is Union-Busting

SAG-AFTRA has filed a lawsuit in district court in Manhattan to compel New York Public Radio/WNYC to comply with the arbitration provisions of the collective bargaining agreement.

SAG-AFTRA claims that through its legal posturing, WNYC CEO and President Goli Sheikholeslami has sent a message loud and clear that NYPR has every intention of shifting from a decades-long productive relationship with labor to a strategy that can only be seen as union-busting.

“Member listeners who have committed to donating to their station during these difficult economic times would be disappointed to see that the funds donated to this iconic station are being used to engage lawyers to fight the employees’ union,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “NYPR’s pattern of behavior and waste of human and financial resources, especially after a painful layoff, is shocking and disappointing.”

New York Public Radio is the owner of WNYC, the Gothamist website and numerous radio stations.

To date, SAG-AFTRA has filed an unfair labor practice with five allegations of violations of labor law, including a charge against NYPR for firing a union steward for union activity, and now a lawsuit in district court.