Closer Look At Media Borne Agencies

Borrell’s Local Marketing Trends podcast has kicked off a three part series on the viability of digital agencies. Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott look at flops, triumphs and the future of digital agencies.

The series kicks off with interviews with managers of three failed agencies. The agencies succeeded initially, but then failed.

Mark Poss from Big Fish Works in Red Wing, Minnesota; Chris Edwards from Fusion Farm in Cedar Rapids; and Dan Easton from Advocate Digital Media in Victoria, Texas talk about their vision and what went wrong.

You can listen to the podcast Here.