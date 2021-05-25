The Falwell Fall From Grace

C13Originals and Cadence13 is releasing the third season of Gangster Capitalism. This season will examine the rise and fall of Jerry Falwell Jr., and the damage left in his wake at Liberty University.

‘Gangster Capitalism, Season Three: Jerry Falwell Jr. and Liberty University’, uncovers the inside story of how Liberty University and its founding family have been rocked by power, greed, and hypocrisy. It also examines the sex scandal that engulfed the largest evangelical Christian university in the world.

The first two episodes drop on May 26. New episodes will be available on Wednesdays through July 7, 2021. .