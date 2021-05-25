U-Man Celebration On KSHE

KSHE95 St. Louis is celebrating John Ulett’s 45th Anniversary. Affectionately known as ‘U-Man’, John Ulett began his KSHE career in 1976 and is the station’s longest, continuously broadcasting air talent.

Ulett hosts mornings on KSHE, as well as the popular KSHE Klassics show on Sunday mornings. In 2020 Ulett (left) was joined by Guy Favazz (right) on The Morning Rock Show.

“There is only one way that an air personality could stay at a music radio station for 45 years; the same format, stable ownership/management and getting up when the alarm clock goes off every morning. I thank our listeners for being there the whole time,” said Ulett.

“John is a legend in St. Louis. I literally grew up listening to him, so working with him all these years later is an amazing honor,” said Marty Linck, Brand Director.

“U-Man is not only the best in the business, he is also a great person,” said John Kijowski, Hubbard Radio VP/MM.