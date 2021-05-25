Audacy Promotes Peter Rothfuss

Peter Rothfuss is the new Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Audacy’s Gainesville/Ocala market. Rothfuss previously served as the market’s General Sales Manager since 2016.

“Peter’s experience in this market, coupled with his proven track record of success leading sales efforts will allow him to seamlessly expand his role and continue the momentum we have achieved,” said Claudia Menegus, Regional President. “I look forward to watching our market reach new heights under his leadership.”

“I am thrilled about this next chapter of my career and look forward to continuing to embrace and lead transformational change for this dynamic company,” said Rothfuss. “We have great radio stations, an accomplished team, and compelling audio content that entertains our audiences and delivers results for our advertising partners. I love this amazing company.”

The market includes: 98.5 KTK (WKTK-FM), Country 103.7 The Gator (WRUF-FM), 97.3 The Sky (WSKY-FM) and 98.1 FM / 850 AM ESPN (WRUF-AM).