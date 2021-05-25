Audacy NoCal Management Changes

Audacy has made some market leadership changes in San Francisco. Stacey Kauffman (left) will assume the role of Regional Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy Northern California, Kieran Geffert (right) has been promoted to Vice President of Sales for Sacramento and San Francisco.

“Stacey has demonstrated incredible leadership in every phase of the game,” said Doug Abernethy, Regional President. “She builds an incredible team culture that produces results. It is an honor to work alongside her and promote her to Regional Vice President”

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead Northern California for Audacy,” said Kauffman. “It is truly a privilege to get to work with these legendary brands and people who make a positive impact for our audiences, advertisers and community every day.”

Kieran Geffert will oversee sales for the Northern California region, including both the San Francisco and Sacramento markets. She will report to Stacey Kauffman.

“Kieran has been consistently successful at every role she’s held as she’s risen through the ranks in her 30 years with the company,” said Kauffman. “I know that will continue in this elevated position and thrilled for the opportunity to both internally promote, and to partner with Kieran in Northern California.”