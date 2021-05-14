Madrigal Joins The Forum

KQED announced that journalist Alexis Madrigal has been named co-host of KQED’s public affairs radio program Forum. Madrigal arrives at KQED from The Atlantic, where he was a staff writer.

Madrigal has also reported for Fusion, Wired and Fresh Air, producing thousands of stories about everything from solar energy to children’s television.

Madrigal will take over the 9am hour of Forum while Mina Kim continues to host the 10am hour, which is shared with stations statewide and explores current affairs through the lens of race, justice and equality.